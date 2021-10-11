Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $663,000 Position in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,346 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 31,010 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDSI. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 24,722 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 94,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 5.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 57.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,339 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares during the period. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BDSI opened at $3.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $4.99. The firm has a market cap of $390.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.66.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The business had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.02 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BDSI. UBS Group began coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioDelivery Sciences International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.56.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

