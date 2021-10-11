Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,489 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,489 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter worth $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter worth $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 13.5% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter worth $219,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

NYSE HGV opened at $47.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 8.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.95 and its 200 day moving average is $42.85. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a positive return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.