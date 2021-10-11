Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 703 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 6,300.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $64,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 81.9% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $40.78 on Monday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $60.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.46 and its 200 day moving average is $46.35.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

