Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 38,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 176.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 34,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 22,294 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $687,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 148,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,433,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,062,000 after purchasing an additional 180,796 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on THC shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.44.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $61.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.93. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $76.15.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $4,516,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marie Quintana sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $713,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,987.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,709 shares of company stock worth $6,612,775 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

