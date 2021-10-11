Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.48 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 159,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,895 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $1,334,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $168.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.64 and a twelve month high of $178.84.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ADI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.69.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 8,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.