Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.70 Million Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Biogen by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Biogen during the first quarter worth $745,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 3.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 6.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of BIIB opened at $285.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The stock has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $318.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.15.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Biogen in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Biogen in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $296.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.18.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.