Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $422,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 291,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $356,000.

Shares of AGIO stock opened at $44.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.69. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.47 and a twelve month high of $62.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.57.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

