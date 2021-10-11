Profund Advisors LLC Buys 206 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,345,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,590,000 after purchasing an additional 9,144 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,036,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,419,000 after purchasing an additional 258,810 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,634,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,285,000 after purchasing an additional 130,919 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,808,000 after purchasing an additional 71,898 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 666,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,441,000 after purchasing an additional 106,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,036. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $737,628.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,406,594. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist upped their price target on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

EXPO stock opened at $114.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.18. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.42 and a fifty-two week high of $120.39. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.28 and a beta of 0.36.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $112.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.11 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. Equities analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

