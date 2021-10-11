Profund Advisors LLC Has $502,000 Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.3% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 8.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.9% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $47.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.04. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $164.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.69 million. Analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.44%.

Several brokerages have commented on SRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price objective on Spirit Realty Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.15.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Michelle M. Frymire bought 2,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,686.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

