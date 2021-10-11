Profund Advisors LLC Has $511,000 Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 24.7% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 122.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 726,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,997,000 after buying an additional 400,378 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.9% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 187,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 258,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,729,000 after buying an additional 37,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HALO. TheStreet upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $37.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.75, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.21 and a 12 month high of $56.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.81 and a 200-day moving average of $42.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.43.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 230.77% and a net margin of 55.45%. The company had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $2,055,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 29,450 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $1,175,938.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,790,289 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

