Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 8,304 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HFC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 29.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,889 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 49.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 26,950 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 3.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 69,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 46.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 73,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 23,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 6.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,817,000 after purchasing an additional 27,699 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HollyFrontier stock opened at $34.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.80. HollyFrontier Co. has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.79.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 121.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $218,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HFC. Cowen raised HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wolfe Research cut HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on HollyFrontier in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HollyFrontier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

