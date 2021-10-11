Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Receives $5.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PROG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Progenity from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progenity in the second quarter valued at $36,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progenity in the second quarter valued at $39,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progenity by 416.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progenity in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progenity in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progenity stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $1.65. The company had a trading volume of 600,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,565,488. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.44. The firm has a market cap of $131.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of -0.18. Progenity has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $9.48.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.99 million.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

