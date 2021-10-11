Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Bank of America by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $517,000. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in Bank of America by 3.7% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 761,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,445,000 after buying an additional 27,473 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 4.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 773,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,946,000 after buying an additional 30,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.8% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.81.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.79. 615,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,280,879. The stock has a market cap of $376.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.71. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 44.92%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

