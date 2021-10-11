Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $14.42 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 192,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 837.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,967,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,038,000 after buying an additional 9,797,852 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 77.7% during the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,530,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,188,000 after buying an additional 5,043,303 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,746,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,215,000 after buying an additional 4,924,646 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,169,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,866,000 after buying an additional 3,961,067 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,155,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,961,000 after buying an additional 3,220,692 shares during the period.

IEFA traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.07. 7,472,666 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.30 and its 200 day moving average is $75.59. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

