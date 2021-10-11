Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,904 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $47,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $248.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,629. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $249.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $240.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.69.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.94.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

