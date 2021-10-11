Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares during the quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,615,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,981,097,000 after acquiring an additional 266,642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,265,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $925,571,000 after buying an additional 188,279 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 16.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,325,000 after buying an additional 787,040 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eaton by 21.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,098,000 after buying an additional 707,368 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 36.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,591,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,412,000 after buying an additional 690,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Argus upped their price target on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eaton from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.89.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Christopher M. Connor purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ETN traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $153.73. 11,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,919,871. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $101.52 and a 1-year high of $171.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

