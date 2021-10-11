ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 1,902 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,290 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $6,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 97.2% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital upped their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen upped their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.71.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total transaction of $397,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,367 shares of company stock worth $933,039 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $91.51 on Monday. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $41.90 and a one year high of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.29.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

