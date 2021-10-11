ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 1,955 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $5,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 16,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BX opened at $116.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.72. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.40 and a 1 year high of $136.88. The company has a market cap of $79.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.8475 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $20,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 215,657 shares of company stock worth $5,046,801 and sold 507,808 shares worth $40,144,228. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.55.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

