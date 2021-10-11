ProShare Advisors LLC Has $4.87 Million Stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 212,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,894 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $4,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 32,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 195.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.32.

NYSE:BKR opened at $25.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.76. The company has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -841.33 and a beta of 1.76. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 122.03%.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $1,254,900,134.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $207,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,802.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,770,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,013,534. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

