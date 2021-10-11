ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 1,770 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth $19,985,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Cummins by 44.8% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 4,331.3% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 73.8% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 11,326 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 3.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen raised Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.69.

Shares of CMI opened at $236.00 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.80 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.77 and a 200-day moving average of $245.19.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

