ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 6,894 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 9.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,320 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,894 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 407.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 645 shares of the airline’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LUV shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.03.

NYSE:LUV opened at $53.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.40. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $37.48 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 1.24.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.67) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

