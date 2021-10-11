ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 6,375 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 19.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,701 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,375 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $6,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 33.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Fortinet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet stock opened at $307.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.09, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.12. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $322.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,914. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,491 shares of company stock valued at $15,774,137 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Fortinet from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.96.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

