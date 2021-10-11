ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Holdings Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,450,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,741 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $131,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $90.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.21. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.