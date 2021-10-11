ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) is Jump Financial LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Jump Financial LLC decreased its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) by 63.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 172,116 shares during the period. ProShares UltraPro QQQ comprises 1.2% of Jump Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $12,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $9,305,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 9.6% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $120,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TQQQ traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $128.27. The company had a trading volume of 416,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,613,750. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.17. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $56.78 and a fifty-two week high of $152.88.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

