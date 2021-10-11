Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,692 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 22.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 33,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 498.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 59,815 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 8.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 23.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 60.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,859,000 after purchasing an additional 64,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $72.76 on Monday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.56 and a 1 year high of $83.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.15.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $280.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.38 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 43.00%. On average, research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Several research analysts have commented on PB shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.83.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

