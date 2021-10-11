Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PROSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Prosus in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Prosus alerts:

OTCMKTS:PROSY opened at $16.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $135.69 billion and a PE ratio of 23.99. Prosus has a twelve month low of $15.42 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.36.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.