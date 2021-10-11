Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Provident Financial (LON:PFG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 380 ($4.96) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

LON PFG opened at GBX 325.40 ($4.25) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 334.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 274.43. The stock has a market cap of £825.32 million and a P/E ratio of -7.52. Provident Financial has a 12-month low of GBX 175.09 ($2.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 368.60 ($4.82). The company has a current ratio of 20.04, a quick ratio of 20.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.11.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

