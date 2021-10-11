Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stock Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.22% of ESCO Technologies worth $5,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the second quarter worth $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the first quarter worth $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the first quarter worth $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 48.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the first quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Sidoti upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ESCO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock opened at $78.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $115.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.48.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.15). ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $181.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

