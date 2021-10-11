Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $5.83 Million Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 15,460 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $5,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF opened at $138.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.15, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $157.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 55.44%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IFF. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.01.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

