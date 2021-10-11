Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 140,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $5,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,571,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,794,000 after purchasing an additional 45,770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,617,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,708,000 after purchasing an additional 812,924 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,469,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,435,000 after purchasing an additional 84,514 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 0.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,407,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 21.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,185,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after acquiring an additional 207,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

In other MaxLinear news, VP Brendan Walsh sold 10,000 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $535,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 146,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,860,862. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven G. Litchfield purchased 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.73 per share, for a total transaction of $124,893.86. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 107,407 shares in the company, valued at $5,878,385.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 14,826 shares of company stock valued at $754,807 and sold 189,636 shares valued at $9,576,193. 8.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MXL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna increased their target price on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.10.

Shares of MXL opened at $48.66 on Monday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.42 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.79.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $205.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.13 million. Equities research analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.