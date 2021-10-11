Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 224,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $6,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 1.5% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 4.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 0.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 82,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 90,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 8X8 alerts:

In related news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 5,566 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $137,424.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 5,599 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $140,030.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,555,878 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

8X8 stock opened at $23.13 on Monday. 8×8, Inc. has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $39.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.13.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 80.05% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EGHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT).

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.