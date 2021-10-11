Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Purchased by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 225.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,345 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,935,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,994,366,000 after buying an additional 137,018 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,670,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,879,751,000 after buying an additional 1,328,084 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,450,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,433,000 after buying an additional 26,558 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,620,000 after buying an additional 37,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Public Storage by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,162,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,114,000 after buying an additional 177,819 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.58.

Public Storage stock opened at $299.72 on Monday. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $212.22 and a fifty-two week high of $332.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $313.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.96. The company has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.40%.

In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total transaction of $1,280,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,440 shares of company stock valued at $17,531,077 in the last quarter. 10.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

