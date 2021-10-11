Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €130.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Puma (ETR:PUM) has been given a €130.00 ($152.94) target price by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PUM. UBS Group set a €114.60 ($134.82) price target on Puma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Nord/LB set a €102.50 ($120.59) price target on Puma in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Oddo Bhf set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Puma in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Puma in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €114.01 ($134.13).

Shares of PUM opened at €98.50 ($115.88) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.18. Puma has a 12-month low of €74.08 ($87.15) and a 12-month high of €109.70 ($129.06). The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion and a PE ratio of 49.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €103.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is €97.15.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

