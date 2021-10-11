Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Houlihan Lokey in a report released on Thursday, October 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.10. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $99.48 on Monday. Houlihan Lokey has a 1 year low of $61.19 and a 1 year high of $100.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 112.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 135.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.23%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.