Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $75.08

Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $75.08 and last traded at $75.08, with a volume of 566 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.28.

QTWO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Q2 from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.11.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.44 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $123.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.70 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,298,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total value of $4,795,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,760 shares of company stock worth $10,955,291 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Q2 by 13.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 162,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,688,000 after buying an additional 19,243 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Q2 by 10.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Q2 by 12.7% during the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,154,000 after acquiring an additional 24,420 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Q2 by 47.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after purchasing an additional 35,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Q2 during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

