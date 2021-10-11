Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.71.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The company had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Shares of IBKR opened at $71.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.43. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $80.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,786 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $1,093,483.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.16, for a total transaction of $1,363,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 911,467 shares of company stock valued at $57,268,710. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

