Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for APA Co. Increased by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for APA in a research note issued on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.87. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for APA’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.11.

APA opened at $24.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. APA has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $24.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.89.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,277,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,486 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in APA by 8.7% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 25,938,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in APA by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,226,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,013,000 after acquiring an additional 187,265 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in APA by 22.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,257,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,563 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in APA by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,838,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,674,000 after acquiring an additional 24,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.26%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

