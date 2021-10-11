QS Investors LLC Buys 29,663 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 162,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,663 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $28,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,739,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $173.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,635. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.04. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $112.13 and a 1 year high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

