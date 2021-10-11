QS Investors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

QS Investors LLC cut its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 11.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 225,086 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 30,043 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $19,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.3% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,764 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 17,277 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

STX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised Seagate Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.09.

NASDAQ STX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.08. 7,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,981,257. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $106.22. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.85%.

In related news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $2,206,131.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $204,118.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,773.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,551 shares of company stock worth $3,309,190. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.