QS Investors LLC Has $32.03 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 571,658 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $32,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 322,781,339 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,085,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,309 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,235,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108,079 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,367,817 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,875,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,084 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,882,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,458,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,810,812 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,431,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661,769 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $86,060.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,613.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,739 shares of company stock worth $1,039,150 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.12. 35,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,253,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $219.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.33.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.24%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.57.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

