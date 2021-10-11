QS Investors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 26.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,834,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001,170 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 3.6% of QS Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $306,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000.

VEU opened at $61.42 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.09 and a 1-year high of $65.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.90.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

