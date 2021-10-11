QS Investors LLC Sells 8,010 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

QS Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 892,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,010 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.8% of QS Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $66,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Garrison Point Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA opened at $74.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.59. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.