Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 169,691 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,691 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $6,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TME. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,169,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. 27.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

TME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.01.

TME opened at $7.69 on Monday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.43.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.