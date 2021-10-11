Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires New Shares in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 377,161 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 327.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.32.

NYSE:HPE opened at $14.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.13.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $240,249.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

