Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys Shares of 28,651 F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,651 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,348,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 119.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 67.9% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 571 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,229 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.40, for a total value of $252,436.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total transaction of $243,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,528 shares of company stock worth $2,324,217. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIV opened at $200.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.79. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.25 and a 12-month high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $651.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.94 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FFIV has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $210.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.62 target price (down previously from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.11.

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

