Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $5.87 Million in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 29,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,718,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Repligen by 12.7% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,477,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,178,000 after purchasing an additional 166,364 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 12.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,266,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,845,000 after purchasing an additional 144,624 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Repligen by 175.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,276,000 after purchasing an additional 138,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Repligen by 11.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,319,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $256,461,000 after purchasing an additional 130,709 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RGEN opened at $258.78 on Monday. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.29 and a fifty-two week high of $327.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $278.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.83. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 4,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total value of $926,582.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $195,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,154 shares of company stock valued at $14,144,680. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RGEN. Stephens upped their target price on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.00.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

