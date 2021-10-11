Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 5,353 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,353 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $5,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Duke Realty by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 49,086,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,058,264,000 after buying an additional 2,527,128 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 150.8% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,950,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 51.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,462,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,271,000 after purchasing an additional 834,051 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,684,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,826,041,000 after purchasing an additional 557,445 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Realty in the second quarter worth about $23,154,000. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.46.

In other news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $427,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total transaction of $105,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DRE opened at $50.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Duke Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $36.80 and a 1-year high of $53.72. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.14.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is presently 67.11%.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

