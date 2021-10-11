Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $5.95 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,952,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN opened at $195.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $141.33 and a 12-month high of $200.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Redstone cut shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.27.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.