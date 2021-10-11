R Mark Adams Sells 1,324 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) COO R Mark Adams sold 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $42,990.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $32.71 on Monday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.74 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 0.27.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 128.33%. The company had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,689,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,314.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 77,844 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 17.5% in the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 159,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 23,720 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.8% in the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 156,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 52.6% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 15,804 shares during the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

