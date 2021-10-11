Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) PT Raised to $26.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Securities from $15.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Range Resources from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Range Resources from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.99 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners raised shares of Range Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Range Resources from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.85.

Get Range Resources alerts:

NYSE:RRC opened at $23.38 on Thursday. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $25.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.64.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $434.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.86 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRC. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.